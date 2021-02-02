ED questions Maha minister's mother-in-law in foreign properties case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate is questioning Maharashtra minister Vishwajeet Kadam's mother-in-law Gauri Bhosale at its office here in connection with the alleged illicit properties of her husband and Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale, sources said on Tuesday.

An ED source related to probe told IANS, "The agency officials are recording the statement of Gauri."

Gauri's son-in-law, Kadam, who is a Congress legislator is also a state minister in the Maharashtra government.

The official said that Gauri is being questioned about the alleged transactions in foreign countries to buy the properties.

Last week, the ED also served notices to Kadam's wife Swapnali Bhosale, daughter of Gauri, who was also asked to appear before the financial probe agency.

Avinash Bhosale was questioned by the ED on November 27 last year for several hours in connection with an old case under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Avinash Bhosale is also facing a probe by the Income Tax department. Last year, the IT department had carried out searches at 23 locations in Mumbai and Pune.