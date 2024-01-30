ED questions Tejashwi for over eight hours in 'land-for-jobs' scam

Patna: ED questioned the former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for at least eight hours at their Patna office on Tuesday.

Tejashwi reached the ED office at 11 am and left at 7 pm. After walking out from the ED office, Tejashwi Yadav showed the victory sign to his supporters and then headed toward his residence.

Sources have said that 12 ED officials have asked around 60 questions to Tejashwi Yadav for eight hours.

ED had already filed a chargesheet in the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi against him and other members of the Yadav family.

While he was inside, his eldest sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti and elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav were present outside the ED office for the entire day. A number of MLAs, MLCs and supporters of RJD were also present outside the ED office, shouting slogans against Nitish Kumar and the central government.

Misa Bharti said that PM Modi is afraid of the 2024 Lok Sabha election and that is why he is harassing the opposition leaders.

“Similar action is being carried out in Jharkhand and targeting the Chief Minister Hemant Soren. We are not afraid of such tactics. The people are watching everything and will respond during the upcoming elections,” Misa Bharti said.

On Monday, ED officials questioned Lalu Prasad Yadav (76) for 10 hours in the land-for-job case. Sources said that the ED officials have also asked him the same number of questions.