ED raids Kolkata bizman's places in gaming app scam case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raid and search operation at the residence of a businessman in the Salt Lake area in connection with a gaming app scam case.

Sources said the ED action was taking place at the residence of Suraj Chokhani, the owner of ability games limited.

A second team of the ED was conducting raid and search operations at the office of the said corporate entity at the information technology hub of Sector-V also in Salt Lake.

Both the raiding teams were being escorted by armed personnel of the Central Armed Police Force.

It is learnt that besides running a gaming app company, the said businessman was also involved in the medical equipment business and earned huge amounts by supplying Covid-19 kits during the lockdown period.

