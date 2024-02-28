Live
- Four women killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Telangana
- Three injured, car set on fire in west Delhi clash
- Root back in top three, Jaiswal reaches to 12th spot in ICC Test rankings
- ED raids Kolkata bizman's places in gaming app scam case
- Eluru Jana Sena leaders protest for allocating ticket to party leader
- Ten minority families join Congress party for development under leadership of Tulasi Reddy
- Small and mid cap stocks crack as markets plunge
- Palash Sen launches son Kinshuk in his musical short film 'Guzel Kiz'
- Chintamaneni Prabhakar takes part in re-consecration of the Sri Yogalingeswara Swamy temple
- Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' second schedule commences in New Zealand
Just In
ED raids Kolkata bizman's places in gaming app scam case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raid and search operation at the residence of a businessman in the Salt Lake area in connection with a gaming app scam case.
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raid and search operation at the residence of a businessman in the Salt Lake area in connection with a gaming app scam case.
Sources said the ED action was taking place at the residence of Suraj Chokhani, the owner of ability games limited.
A second team of the ED was conducting raid and search operations at the office of the said corporate entity at the information technology hub of Sector-V also in Salt Lake.
Both the raiding teams were being escorted by armed personnel of the Central Armed Police Force.
It is learnt that besides running a gaming app company, the said businessman was also involved in the medical equipment business and earned huge amounts by supplying Covid-19 kits during the lockdown period.