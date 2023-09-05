ED summons Nusrat Jahan on her association with questionable company as director

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan for questioning on her past association as a director with a shady financial entity which duped senior citizens of several crores of rupees by promising them residential flats at reasonable rates.

The probe agency officials have also summoned another director of the said corporate entity, 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Limited Rakesh Singh, in this connection.

Both have been asked to be present at the central agency’s central government office (CGO) Complex office at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on September 12.

The ED sleuths have already filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) in the matter.

As per the complaints filed at ED, the said corporate entity collected several crores of rupees from the duped investors promising them residential flats at reasonable rates within four years. However, though they had not received those residential flats as yet, the directors of the said entity including Jahan used that money to construct their own flats.

A couple of days after the matter surfaced in the media in the beginning of August this year, Jahan told newspersons that she resigned from the corporate entity in March 2017. She also claimed that she took a loan of around Rs 1.16 crore from the said corporate entity and repaid the loan along with interest amounting to over Rs 1.40 crore in March 2017 only.

Till the filing of the report, there was no reaction from Jahan on whether she will be appearing at the ED office on September 12. There had not been any reaction from any Trinamool Congress leader either.