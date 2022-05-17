Education Technology Company Aimed To Instil Coding In Urban And Rural Sector

STEMROBO is an educational technology company that has been aiming to promote and instil coding in both urban and rural areas of the country.



STEMROBO, founded in 2015 by Anurag Gupta and Rajeev Tiwari, has established innovation laboratories in over 1800 schools across India. Furthermore, they have established over ten robotics laboratories in India and work with over ten lakh kids and teachers to foster and promote innovation and creativity in students from kindergarten to grade twelve.



The founders added that the goal is to embed curiosity, creativity, and imagination in young brains, as well as inculcate creative skill sets including design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning, and physical computing. In a recent endeavour to bring coding and artificial intelligence to the country's grassroots level, the corporation is providing coding training to over 6,000 girl students at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the country's rural areas, reported The Logical Indian

According to the founders, this programme helps students enhance their logical thinking and problem-solving skills in addition to coding. Additionally, they are working on real-world issue statements, assisting them in becoming problem solvers by learning Artificial Intelligence ideas through Python.

The initiative's goal is to transform youngsters from passive consumers of technology to active creators. Women are poised to become key players in the coding business, as coding is already being taught in schools across the country.