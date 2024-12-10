Efforts on to rescue 5-year-old trapped in borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa

Jaipur: Rescue operation was underway to save 5-year-old Aryan, who fell into a 150-ft-deep borewell in the Kalikhad village in Rajasthan's Dausa district, said officials here.

The boy fell into the borewell on Monday while playing in the field.

Seven JCB machines and three other machines have been deployed in the operation, which involves digging around the borewell. Rescue teams from Jaipur's SDRF and Ajmer's NDRF, along with local experts, are working tirelessly at the site. The operation began at around 4 p.m. on Monday, with a few signs of progress. The rescue teams have detected the child's movements through a camera, and Aryan has even attempted to grab a rope extended to him.

Despite these breakthroughs, the rescue efforts have faced significant challenges. The NDRF team attempted four different makeshift methods to extract the child, but all efforts so far have failed.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Aryan fell into the borewell situated about 100 feet from his home, in front of his mother. The borewell, which had been dug by the family three years ago, was no longer in use.

Rescue teams initially tried to retrieve the child using a "Desi Jugaad" technique -- a round ring lowered into the well -- but Aryan got stuck in a pipe used for cleaning the borewell. In a second attempt, a more complex tool was used: an iron pipe with eight movable leaves that expand once lowered, aimed at trapping the child for a safer extraction. However, this method has not been successful so far, said the officials.

At the rescue site, senior district officials have been present since Monday evening, coordinating the efforts. As the hours pass, teams continue to monitor the situation and attempt various strategies alongside the ongoing digging. The rescue operation is expected to continue as efforts intensify to free the trapped child.

On Monday, upon receiving the news that a child had fallen into a borewell, police and administrative officials quickly arrived at the scene. The rescue operation began immediately, with the Civil Defence team called in for assistance. Medical personnel were supplying oxygen to the child through a pipe lowered into the borewell.

Dausa MLA D.C. Bairwa and District Collector Devendra Kumar also reached the location after learning of the incident and obtained updates from the on-site officials. Mahwa MLA Rajendra Meena, in the meantime, contacted the Collector by phone to inquire about the progress of the rescue operation.

By around 6 p.m., the SDRF team from Jaipur arrived and lowered a camera into the borewell. The child's movements were detected at a depth of 150 feet. Further efforts are on to rescue the child, said officials.

Recently, a four-year-old child died after falling into a borewell.