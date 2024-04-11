Live
Eid brings warring politicians together at Eidgah
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, UP Minority Welfare Minister Danish Azad and UPCC President Ajay Rai came together on one platform on Wednesday, giving a rare photo opportunity to media persons.
The occasion was Eid Namaaz that is offered at Aishbagh Eidgah every year, and political leaders of all hues attend the event.
It has been a tradition for politicians to be present on this occasion every year.
Akhilesh Yadav and Brajesh Pathak exchanged pleasantries on the stage. In recent weeks, the two had been exchanging comments on social media platforms that reflected political rivalry.
