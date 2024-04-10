  • Menu
Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow
New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Thursday. Delhi's Fatehpuri...

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Thursday. Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad said the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that moon was not sighted. Therefore, Eid will be celebrated in India on Thursday, he said.

