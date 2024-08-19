Eight Arrested In Tamil Nadu School Camp Sexual Assault Case, Including Political Party Member

In a disturbing incident in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, eight individuals have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a minor at a school camp. Among those arrested is a member of theNaam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) political party.

The assault reportedly took place on August 9 during an NCC camp for fifth and seventh-grade students at a school in Bargur. The 12-year-old victim was one of 17 students participating in the camp, with participants sleeping in the school auditorium.

A week after the incident, on August 16, the girl fell ill. Upon questioning by her parents, she revealed that a camp member named Sivaraman had allegedly woken her up, taken her to an isolated area, and molested her. Sivaraman, who held a position in the NTK party, was promptly expelled following the revelation.

The victim stated that she had informed her school teacher and principal, Satish Kumar, about the incident, but claimed no action was taken. She is currently receiving treatment at Krishnagiri Government Hospital.

Following a complaint from the parents, police filed an FIR and arrested eight individuals: Satish Kumar, Sivaraman, Jennifer, Samson Wesley, Sakthivel, Sindhu, Sathya, and Subramani. All have been remanded to judicial custody.

Law enforcement formed four special teams to apprehend Sivaraman and another suspect, Sudhakar, who had initially evaded arrest. During their investigation, police uncovered allegations that Sivaraman may have sexually assaulted more than five minors.

Sivaraman was eventually captured in Coimbatore, while the search for Sudhakar continues. The case has shocked the local community and raised concerns about child safety in educational settings.