Eight Kumbh-Bound Devotees Die In Jaipur Highway Accident

In a tragic incident on National Highway 48, eight pilgrims lost their lives while journeying to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, their spiritual quest cut short by a devastating road accident near Mokhampura, Jaipur.

The catastrophic sequence of events began with a tire burst, causing the pilgrims' vehicle to lose control and vault over the highway divider. The car then collided head-on with an oncoming roadways bus, resulting in the immediate death of all occupants in the car.

The victims were among millions of devotees making their way to the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, which commenced on January 13 and continues through February 26, marking a 44-day celebration of faith and spirituality.

This tragic incident highlights the critical importance of vehicle maintenance and road safety, particularly during major religious events when highways see increased traffic from pilgrims traveling long distances. The accident serves as a somber reminder of the risks associated with long-distance travel and the need for enhanced safety measures during peak pilgrimage seasons.

Local authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. The incident has raised concerns about the need for better emergency response systems and safety protocols along major pilgrimage routes, especially during significant religious events like the Kumbh Mela that attract millions of devotees from across the country.

The tragic loss of these pilgrims has cast a shadow over the ongoing Maha Kumbh celebrations, serving as a poignant reminder of the importance of road safety awareness and proper vehicle maintenance for all travelers undertaking religious journeys.