Eknath Shinde terms INDIA bloc's Mumbai rally as 'flop show'

Mumbai : Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday termed the INDIA bloc rally in Mumbai on Sunday as a 'flop show', as he strongly criticised the opposition alliance partners for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they "don't have a PM face" going into the elections.

CM Shinde also launched a scathing attack against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for sharing the dais with those who "insult" Hindus.



"Those who criticise PM Modi will be defeated, as the INDIA bloc allies will find it difficult to get even the leader of opposition’s post in the Lok Sabha after the elections. They have lost the claim to call themselves a Hindutva party,’’ he said, taking an indirect dig at Uddhav Thackeray.



CM Shinde also accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting Hindu deities, stating that the voters will defeat such forces in the upcoming general elections.



The Chief Minister went on to take a swipe at the Congress leader on his comments on EVMs, saying it shows that they have already conceded defeat in the elections.

On seat-sharing, CM Shinde claimed that there are no differences between the MahaYuti partners -- the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP. The MahaYuti will win 45-plus seats (out of 48) in Maharashtra, and 'Ab ki baar, 400 paar' will be a reality,’’ he said.

Echoing CM Shinde's views, state Industry Minister Uday Samant termed the INDIA bloc's Sunday event as a 'damp squib'.

"It has been proved that no one can challenge our grand alliance (MahaYuti) government. I am sure that more than 45 nominees of the grand alliance will be elected in Maharashtra," Samant said.