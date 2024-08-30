Elderly man booked for raping minor

Jajpur: A 55-year-old man was booked on Wednesday for allegedly raping a minor girl and impregnating her at Dasarathapur in Jajpur district. The accused has been identified as Sanyasi Rana, a resident of Banpur village, police said.

The incident came to light following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother at Dasarathapur police station. The woman alleged that Sanyasi Rana, a tailor by profession, lured her 14-year-old daughter, who studies in Class IX, and sexually exploited her and impregnated her.

Recently, the victim’s mother noticed that she was falling sick frequently. She then took her to the hospital, where doctors confirmed that she was four months pregnant.

“When I asked my daughter, she revealed Sanyasi had sexually assaulted her multiple times,” the victim’s mother stated in her complaint. When the victim’s family confronted the accused on Sunday, the local Sarpanch’s husband intervened and tried to settle the matter amicably.

Taking the opportunity of amicable settlement, the accused fled from the village. The victim’s family went to Dasarathapur police station and filed the complaint. Dasarathapur police station IIC Dwarikanath Behera saidthe accused raped the minor on multiple occasions. “The victim is pregnant. The minor didn’t share anything with her parents due to fear,” he said. A case has been filed under relevant sections of BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.