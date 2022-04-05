Elderly Teacher From Uttrakhand Donated 50 Lakh To Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Pushpa Munjiyal, a 79-year-old retired government school teacher from Dehradun, has left all of her property, valued at over Rs 50 lakh, to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.



There are 16 fixed deposits totalling Rs 18.34 lakh at various banks, as well as 10 tola gold at Rs 5.63 lakh at Monday's prices. Munjiyal justified her decision by citing sacrifices undertaken by members of the Nehru-Gandhi family for the country.

On Monday, the woman, who stays single and is unmarried, turned up her property to former state Congress president and MLA Pritam Singh, as well as party metropolitan president Lalchand Sharma, at his home in Dehradun. On March 9, she had specified her will in front of witnesses in a municipal court.

The will has a copy and it mentioned that it will remain the only owner of all of my possessions as long as she is alive. The ownership rights would pass to Rahul Gandhi, son of late Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, after her death. There will be no other owner besides him.

She also stated that the following as the basis for her decision is Rahul Gandhi's ideas, programmes, and ideology have had a significant impact on her. She is hoping that he will put her property for the good cause and utilise it for the underprivileged. She also said that if he doesn't, it's not a problem for her.

Munjiyal's will also says that she had previously established support for the Doon Government Hospital, but it that was dissolved since its cause was fulfilled in her lifetime. Her only will now is to follow this new path. After death, all other wills will be meaningless.

Her property, which is valued at around Rs 50 lakh, has been bequeathed to her. FDs, gold, national savings certificates, and monthly interest investment plans are all included. She explained that she did it as a token of respect for the Nehru-Gandhi family, who have made immense efforts to create this country since independence, when it was in a very deplorable state.

Her act has touched the emotions of all Congress members. Singh said after receiving the will at his home applaud her feelings, passion, and faith in the Nehru-Gandhi family.