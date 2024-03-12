  • Menu
Elderly Woman Fatally Struck By State-Run Bus In Belagavi: Investigation Underway

Elderly Woman Fatally Struck By State-Run Bus In Belagavi: Investigation Underway
Highlights

  • In a tragic incident at Chennamma Circle, Belagavi, an elderly woman lost her life after being run over by a state-run bus while crossing the road.
  • The CCTV footage, though potentially disturbing, captures the incident. Preliminary investigations reveal she was around 60 years old and not a local resident.

A tragic incident unfolded in Belagavi, Karnataka, where an elderly woman lost her life on Monday after being struck by a state-run bus at Chennamma Circle while attempting to cross the road. The distressing event was captured on CCTV, clearly depicting the bus running over the woman, leading to her immediate demise. Preliminary findings indicate that the victim was approximately 60 years old and not a resident of Belagavi, though her identity remains unestablished.

Prompt response from the authorities was evident as the police quickly arrived at the scene, detaining the bus driver for further investigation. The law enforcement has initiated a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. A case has been officially registered in connection with the accident.

Due to the potentially distressing nature of the visuals, a warning has been issued to viewers to exercise discretion while watching. The incident underscores the importance of road safety and the need for continued efforts to prevent such tragic occurrences.

