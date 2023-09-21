Elders House Takes up discussion on Women's reservation bill. Modi thanks Lok Sabha MPs for passing the bill.

The women's reservation bill which was passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday has been taken up in Rajya Sabha. The bill is meant to provide 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for debate and is likely to pass it today.

As the Lok Sabha resumed in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the MPs over the passage of the Bill in the Lower House on Wednesday.

Clearing the decks for the landmark legislation, the Lower House Wednesday passed the women’s reservation Bill – the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 – with near unanimity: 454 votes in favour and two from the AIMIM against it. Wrapping up a discussion on the Bill, Union Home Minister Shah, assured the Lower House of a “transparent process” to identify seats to be reserved for women.





PM @narendramodi acknowledges a golden moment in India's parliamentary journey, emphasizing that all members of this House deserve credit. He anticipates transformation and trust-building, especially within women power, as the nation's strength and potential emerge.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/RxrfNVQkID — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) September 21, 2023





"Kaal Kare So Aaj Kar...": Mallikarjun Kharge's Jibe At Centre

Amid heated debate in the Rajya Sabha over the Women's quota Bill, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at BJP chief JP Nadda for reiterating that the Bill will only come to force after 2026 census."Kaal kare so aaj kar, aaj kare so ab, pal mein parleh hoyegi bahuri karega kab? We are asking you to implement it now," Mr Kharge said.

"What If We Reserve Wayanad, Amethi": JP Nadda's Veiled Attack At Congress

BJP president JP Nadda hit out at the Congress over the party's demand to enforce the Women's Reservation Bill without the delimitation process. "What if we reserve Wayanad or Amethi? Would the Oppositions not blame us then?" he said.