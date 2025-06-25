Election Commission Introduces Faster Voter ID Delivery with Real-Time Tracking

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced that Electors' Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) will be delivered to voters within 15 days after any update in the electoral roll.

This initiative is designed to improve convenience and efficiency in delivering services and enable real-time tracking.

The Election Commission stated that the new system will allow tracking at every stage, from the generation of the EPIC by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) to its delivery to the voter through the Department of Posts (DoP).

Voters will also receive SMS notifications at each step to keep them updated on the status of their EPIC.

To implement this system, the EC has launched a dedicated IT module on its newly introduced ECINet platform.

This platform will replace the existing process by redesigning and streamlining the workflow.

Under the new system, applicants will receive their voter ID cards within 15 days of changes in the electoral roll, ensuring faster delivery.

Voters will be able to track the entire process of voter ID generation and delivery via the Department of Posts.

Applicants will get SMS alerts at each stage as their application progresses.

The Election Commission has integrated this IT system with the Department of Posts to improve service quality and protect data security.

To apply for a voter ID card online, go to the National Voters' Services Portal (NVSP) at [https://voters.eci.gov.in/](https://voters.eci.gov.in/).

Register using your mobile number and email ID, and complete the captcha.

Create your account by entering your name and setting a password, then request an OTP.

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number, which you need to enter correctly.

Log into your account using your credentials, solve the captcha, and enter another OTP.

Click on the “Fill Form 6” tab to register as a new voter, then fill in your personal, relative, contact, and address details.