Electoral bonds brought for transparency: BJP

Electoral bonds brought for transparency: BJP
The BJP on Thursday defended the electoral bonds scheme, struck down as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, saying it had a laudable objective of bringing transparency in poll funding.

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday defended the electoral bonds scheme, struck down as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, saying it had a laudable objective of bringing transparency in poll funding. BJP leader and former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, however, added that his party respects the Supreme Court verdict.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said the judgment runs into hundreds of pages and requires a comprehensive study before a structured reply is given by the party. He told reporters that the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made efforts to reform election funding and the introduction of electoral bonds was a part of such measures.

