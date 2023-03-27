Electrification of broad gauge: Railways achieves milestone

Indian Railways achieved a significant milestone in Railway electrification with the completion of electrification of Broad Gauge (BG) route in Delhi division of Northern Railway. Indian Railways has completed the electrification in Delhi Division. This will improve rail connectivity and the speed of trains in the region. With 85% of Route Kilometers electrified, Indian Railways is rapidly progressing to accomplish Mission 100% Electrification and become the largest green railway network in the world.



Came into existence in April 1864, Delhi Division is one of most important & leading division of Indian Railways is, people, tourist and environmental friendly division of Indian Railways. Delhi Division is the first division of Indian Railway to start fully computerized reservation system.

Country's first Rajdhani Express, first Shatabdi Express and High speed Gatimaan train were started from Delhi Division. First CNG train was also started in Delhi Division. Delhi Division is alone carrying the 50% of the freight loading and 50% of the passenger traffic of Northern Railway.

And thus contributing for rural economy and tribal welfare also by running passengers and goods trains to each part of India.

Presently, Delhi Division has 1454 Route Kilometer (RKM) and from electrification point of view total Track Kilometer (TKM) is 3266 KM. 100% electrification of Delhi Division has been achieved in Year 2021-22 making it the highest electrified TKM division of Indian Railway. Delhi Division was first in Northern Railway to achieve this feat of 100% electrification.

Electrification of Delhi Division was carried out in two phases. In first phase, spanning over a period of 20 years, important sections of Golden quadrilateral i.e. Ghaziabad- New Delhi, New Delhi-Palwal & section of Delhi- Ambala were electrified.

In second phase, spanning over the period of 9 years, from year 2013 to 2022, remaining un-electrified sections i.e. important main line sections Delhi- Bhatinda, Delhi- Rewari and Ghaziabad- Saharanpur, including all branch lines, were electrified.

Presently, total installed capacity in Delhi Division is 734 (Mega Volt Ampere) MVA with 17 (Traction Sub-Station) TSS and 106 switching posts.