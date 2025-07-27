Eliminated 9 high value Pak terror targets: Army Chief

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said that the surgical strikes carried out during Operation Sindoor were a clear message to Pakistan that supporters of terrorism will not be spared.

"Operation Sindoor was a message to Pakistan as well as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which was a deep wound for the entire nation. This time India did not only mourn but showed that the response will be decisive," Gen Dwivedi said at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass. Addressing a gathering, the Chief of Army Staff said a stern response to the adversary was the new normal established by India. "The faith shown by the countrymen and the free hand given by the government, the Indian Army gave a befitting surgical response. Any power that tries to challenge the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India or harm the people will be given a befitting reply.

This is the new normal of India,” he said. Gen Dwivedi said that during Operation Sindoor, the army eliminated nine high-value terrorist targets in Pakistan with zero collateral damage. “India attained a decisive victory by effective targeting of terror infrastructure in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. The army targeted the terrorist infrastructure and foiled the other aggressive moves of Pakistan to attain a decisive victory,” he said.

Dwivedi said Indian gave peace a chance, but Pakistan resorted to cowardice. “The Pakistani action on May 8 and 9 was responded to effectively. Our army air defence stood like an impregnable wall which could not be breached by any missile or drones,” he said.