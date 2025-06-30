Embassy Clarifies Statement on IAF Role in Operation Sindoor, Calls Remarks Misrepresented

The Indian Embassy in Indonesia issued an explanation on Sunday in response to reports about remarks made by its Defence Attache, Navy Captain Shiv Kumar, in relation to Indian Air Force losses during Operation Sindoor. The Embassy said that the captain's comments were taken in a different context, and misinterpreted by media.

In a statement published on X the embassy emphasized the fact that the speech given by Captain Kumar during a recent seminar was misinterpreted. "We have read media reports on a speech given by the Defence Attache at a seminar. The remarks were misquoted and media reports reflect a misrepresentation of the purpose and tenor of the presentation given by the guest speaker" The embassy stated.

The statement further stated that the presentation was a demonstration of the fact of India's Indian Armed Forces operates under civilian leadership, which is different from many other countries that are in this region. The statement also clarified that the goal for Operation Sindoor was to target the terrorist infrastructure, and that India's response was non-escalatory.

IAF lost "some aircraft" in Operation Sindoor: Indian Navy Captain Shiv Kumar

In a speech on June 10 the India's Defence Attaché to Indonesia, Captain Shiv Kumar from the Indian Navy, disclosed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) suffered losses of "some planes" within Operation Sindoor, the May 7 strike targeting the terror-related sites of Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The loss, he said, resulted from the political leadership had directed the military not to strike Pakistani military infrastructures or Indian Air Force during the first strike.

"Only because of the restraining order that the political leadership has placed on them to not take on the military establishment, or their air defenses," Captain Kumar said explaining the reason the reason why the IAF lost fighter jets.

In addition, he said that after these defeats following these losses, the Indian military redesigned their strategies. "We focused on the military facilities... initially, we got rid of air defences of the enemy, then... all of our attacks could be easily fought by using BrahMos rockets" He added.