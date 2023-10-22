Emergency Landing Of Training Aircraft In Pune District Injures Two Onboard

During a training session, an aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing near Gojubavi village in Pune district on a Sunday. According to an official from the Pune rural office department, the incident resulted in injuries to two individuals on board – a trainee pilot and an instructor. They were swiftly taken to a hospital for medical attention. The aircraft made the emergency landing at approximately 8 am.

Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released a statement hours later, explaining that the Red Bird Academy Tecnam aircraft with registration VT-RBT had to make an emergency landing near Baramati airfield. Fortunately, both the instructor and trainee emerged unharmed. Further investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the emergency landing.

Senior Inspector Prabhakar More of the Baramati police station stated that the exact reason behind the crash remains unknown, and they have initiated a thorough probe into the matter.

Notably, this is the second such incident involving aircraft from the private aviation academy in just four days. A similar event occurred when another training aircraft, with a pilot on board, crashed during a training session. This aircraft, also affiliated with the Redbird Flight Training Academy, went down near Katfal village in the Baramati taluka. In this instance, the pilot sustained injuries and was promptly transported to a hospital for medical care.

