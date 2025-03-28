Empowering nexgen for nation building: Youth Parliament nat'l round from April 1-3

New Delhi: The final stage — National Round — of the ‘Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025’ to be held April 1-3 will feature the top three candidates from each state and UT, totalling 108 youth leaders, who will come together at the national level.

During the ‘Question Hour’, the youngsters will discuss topics like One Nation, One Election (ONOE) and Viksit Bharat. Moreover, they will have the opportunity to pass a resolution on ONOE.

Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Awards and National Youth Awards will be conferred to honour the outstanding contributions of the youth on April 3. In fact, the ‘Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025’ has emerged as a transformative platform, which is giving youngsters a powerful voice in the political and policy-making processes of the nation.

The initiative, which has been reimagined this year, aims to connect youth with governance, facilitating deep discussions on key national issues. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the District Nodal Rounds were held in person, marking a significant milestone in the event’s history.

More than 75,000 enthusiastic young participants from every state and union territory of India submitted their video entries, showcasing their passion for governance and their commitment to nation-building. The entire selection process, which was fully digital for the first time, was conducted through the ‘MY Bharat portal’, reflecting the tech-savvy and engaged nature of today’s youth.