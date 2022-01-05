Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir
Highlights
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandgam village which turned into an encounter, a police official said.
No casualties have been reported in the operation so far, he said.
Next Story