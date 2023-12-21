Live
Just In
Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Poonch district
Highlights
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a densely-forested area of J&K’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
Jammu: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a densely-forested area of J&K’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
A defence spokesman said that following hard intelligence, a joint operation was launched against the terrorists in Dera Ki Gali of Bafliaz area of Poonch.
"Contact with the terrorists was established today evening and an encounter is now going on in the area," he said.
Reports said some soldiers have sustained injuries during the initial contact with the terrorists.
"Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to ensure that the terrorists are unable to escape," the spokesman added.
