  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Encounter erupts in J&K's Pulwama

Encounter erupts in J&Ks Pulwama
x
Highlights

An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

Srinagar: An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After the area was cordoned off, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X