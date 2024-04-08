Live
Just In
Enforcement Directorate Questions Arvind Kejriwal's Aide, Summons AAP MLA In Liquor Policy Probe
- The Enforcement Directorate's interrogation of Arvind Kejriwal's aide and summoning of AAP MLA in the liquor policy case add new dimensions to the ongoing legal saga.
- However, political tensions between AAP and BJP continue to simmer.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant to incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, regarding the liquor policy case on Monday. Additionally, the probe agency issued a summons for Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Goa MLA Durgesh Pathak to appear before it on the same day.
Officials from the ED stated that Bibhav Kumar's statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
This isn't the first time Durgesh Pathak, responsible for AAP's organization building team, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. He was previously summoned in 2022. Sources revealed to India Today that during searches, Pathak was found inside the Mumbai residence of Vijay Nair, a defendant in the liquor policy case. The ED summoned Pathak to gather digital evidence and inquire about his connection with Nair.
The summon issued to the AAP MLA from Goa followed claims made by his colleague, Delhi Minister Atishi, who asserted that the BJP was targeting four more leaders of her party, including herself. Atishi alleged that the BJP's plan involved arresting her, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Raghav Chadha within the next two months. However, the BJP dismissed these allegations as baseless and later served her with a defamation notice.
Arvind Kejriwal, presently detained in Delhi's Tihar Jail, will remain there until April 15. The Enforcement Directorate arrested him on March 21, and after two extensions of custody by the federal agency, the Delhi Chief Minister was incarcerated on April 1 for a period of 14 days.
On Friday (April 5), Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court reserved its verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking additional time to consult with his lawyers while in custody.