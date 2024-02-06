Enforcement Directorate Raids Premises Linked To Arvind Kejriwal And AAP In Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at the residences of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary and individuals associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in connection with a money laundering case. The raids covered a total of 12 locations in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Among those targeted were Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's personal secretary, and Shalabh Kumar, a former member of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).



Additionally, the ED officials conducted searches at the residence of AAP treasurer ND Gupta, who is also a member of the party's Rajya Sabha. These actions by the ED came after Kejriwal failed to respond to the fifth summons issued by the agency regarding the money laundering case linked to the now-defunct Delhi excise policy.

The money laundering case under investigation is related to alleged irregularities in the tendering process of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). This investigation stems from two separate cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government. The CBI's FIR alleges that officials of the DJB provided undue advantage to a company in awarding it a tender for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of electromagnetic flow meters.

The company in question was allegedly awarded contracts worth Rs 38 crore despite not meeting the technical eligibility criteria and submitting forged documents. The then Chief Engineer of DJB, Jagdish Kumar Arora, is accused of facilitating these irregularities. Arora, along with DJB contractor Anil Kumar Aggarwal, was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 in connection with this corruption case. The ED alleges that Aggarwal transferred approximately Rs 3 crore in bribes to Arora through cash and bank accounts.

Investigations further revealed that bank accounts belonging to Arora's associates and their relatives were used to transfer bribe amounts. Additionally, an aide of Arora allegedly received a bribe in cash. The ED previously conducted searches in July and November of the preceding year, seizing various incriminating documents and evidence related to the case.