Enforcement Directorate Raids West Bengal Minister's Residence In Alleged Recruitment Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out a raid on Thursday at the residence of Rathin Ghosh, a Minister from West Bengal. This action was taken in connection with an alleged recruitment scam in the Madhyamgram Municipality.



As part of a money laundering investigation, the ED conducted searches at 13 locations in Kolkata, including the Minister's home. Rathin Ghosh, who formerly held the position of Chairman in the Madhyamgram Municipality, is facing accusations related to a fraudulent recruitment scheme involving government job positions.

The ED is currently examining allegations that Ghosh and his associates were involved in a corrupt practice of accepting bribes from candidates seeking employment in exchange for guaranteeing them jobs. This probe aims to uncover the extent of the alleged wrongdoing and establish whether money laundering was involved in this recruitment scam.

The raid on the Minister's residence and the ongoing investigation reflect the government's commitment to upholding transparency and integrity in the recruitment processes and holding those involved in corrupt practices accountable for their actions.