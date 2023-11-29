Engineering student crushed to death in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: An engineering student was crushed to death on Wednesday after a scooter he was riding on was hit by a truck at an overbridge here.

The incident occurred at Vani Vihar Railway Over Bridge when Pratyutparna Das, 19, of Rasulgarh area of the city, was going to his college, Odisha University of Technology and Research, in Ghatikia.

"The speeding truck hit Das' scooter and crushed him to death," a police official said.

Truck driver, who fled the spot after the incident, was arrested by the Saheed Nagar police after a short chase from Nayapalli area of the city.