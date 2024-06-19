Engineer’s Confession Intensifies NEET 2024 Results Controversy

The controversy over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 results continues to escalate, now intensified by a confession note from an engineer associated with the Danapur Town Council (Danapur Nagar Parishad) in Bihar.



Evidence has surfaced implicating a 'Mantri Ji' in the scandal, who allegedly arranged for a NEET aspirant—related to the engineer—his mother, and others to stay at a government bungalow in Patna.

In his confession, the engineer, identified as Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu, admitted to facilitating the stay of four NEET candidates and a guardian in Patna.

Yadavendu disclosed that his nephew, Anurag Yadav, along with his mother, Reena Kumari, came to Patna for the NEET 2024 exams. According to Yadavendu, Anurag expected the results to be as promised earlier.

The engineer also revealed his connection with a racket specializing in leaking question papers for NEET, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

Yadavendu further admitted to arranging logistics for candidates Ayush Raj, Shivanandan Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Yadav, and Anurag's mother, Reena.

During an investigation by India Today, the bookings confirmed Anurag Yadav’s stay at a guest house under the name of National Highways, Gulzarbagh Division, Patna. The guest house, located near Patna Zoo and Patna airport, also had rough bill books, despite government warnings against such practices.

Access to the bill books revealed mentions of a 'Mantri Ji' who allegedly facilitated the accommodations. The guest house staff claimed ignorance about the guests, stating they joined after the bookings were made.