Ensure no power cut during peak hours, CM tells officials

Bhubaneswar: With Odisha reeling under heat wave conditions, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has asked officials concerned to ensure there are no power cuts during peak hours. Majhi, while reviewing the State’s preparedness to tackle heat wave, on Tuesday evening said there should not be power outages from 11 am to 5 pm and from 9 pm to 6 am, an official release from the CMO said.

Majhi asked Energy department authorities to ensure there are no unannounced power cuts, and to remain alert during thunderstorms to prevent outages. He also asked the officials concerned to issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for conducting morning classes in schools and Anganwadi centres.

The review meeting was also virtually attended by district collectors and secretaries of Urban Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Water Resources and Health departments. During the meeting, it was observed that summer has arrived early in the State this year, with several places recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in mid-March.

Majhi said although the India Meteorological Department has forecast that the weather will change from this week, the State must remain prepared for any eventuality. He asked the district collectors to implement the SoPs to ensure there was no sunstroke casualty.

Noting that the availability of drinking water and shade were most important to prevent sunstrokes, the Chief Minister said arrangements should be made to provide shade at traffic stops in urban areas and bus stands in rural areas. He stressed creating awareness about ways to reduce the impact of heat wave. The Chief Minister also asked all departments to work towards ‘zero casualty’ target during the summer season this year.

Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorms are likely in parts of Odisha over the next few days in a much-needed respite from the heat wave that swept the State, the IMD said on Tuesday. Boudh in the western part of the State was the hottest place, recording 43.6 degrees Celsius. Bolangir recorded 40.4 degrees Celsius, Jharsuguda 39.8 degrees, Sambalpur 39.7 degrees and Hirakud was at 39.1 degrees.

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 34 degrees Celsius in Cuttack. The India Meteorological Department said that parts of the State are likely to witness thunderstorms coupled with rain, lightning and hail, starting Wednesday.

The IMD issued an orange alert for March 20 for thunderstorms in Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhargarh, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara. A yellow alert was issued for Sundargarh, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul and Deogarh districtsfor March 21.