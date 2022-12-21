Ensure quality material for laying new roads: Harbhajan Singh

Chandigarh: Complying with the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure the quality of development works going on in the state as per the prescribed norms, Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh has issued directions to all concerned officials and contractors to make sure that proper quality of material is being used for repairing and constructing new roads or be ready to face stern action.



The Minister visited the Hot-Mix Plant at Tangori and reviewed the functioning of the plant with an aim to improve the quality of public works. Top officials of the Public Works Department were also present during the visit.

The PWD Minister gave directions for the use of enhanced specifications to improve the quality of works. He also asked officials to make maximum use of recycling to reduce the cost of works. The Minister said that recycling will also reduce the pollution of the environment. He also took stock of the plant and the existing laboratory. Speaking on the occasion, Harbhajan Singh ETO said that the funds released by the government for development works are taxpayers' money and it should be used in a transparent manner to ensure quality development works.

The minister also issued orders to ensure repair of roads and quality of newly constructed roads in the state. He said that no official or contractor will be spared for negligence.