New Delhi: Following India's historic victory at the Thomas Cup final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to congratulate the 'accomplished team' and wished them the best.

"The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons," PM tweeted.

Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, and Kidambi Srikhanth all won their matches to ensure the gold medal was going back home with India. Srikanth remained unbeaten through the course of the tournament.

A special interaction with our badminton 🏸 champions, who have won the Thomas Cup and made 135 crore Indians proud. pic.twitter.com/KdRYVscDAK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022



