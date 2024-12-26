Live
- Sajjala calls for massive protests tomorrow
- 1,929 applications received at 165 revenue meetings
- Woman held for stealing gold worth Rs 12.5L
- Paddy inundated in over 2,000 acres in Palnadu dist
- IoT to play crucial role in future horticulture
- Rockwoods School celebrates Christmas with gaiety
- Kuppam Horticulture Hub shines with SKOCH Award
- Hyd’bad enjoys cool showers amidst X’mas festivities
- Hyderabad: City aglow with X’mas spirit
- Reliance CEO donates Rs. 1.11 cr to TTD
Just In
EPFO adds 13.41L net members as employment rises
Highlights
New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made a net addition of 13.41 lakh members during October, reflecting the increased...
New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made a net addition of 13.41 lakh members during October, reflecting the increased employment and higher awareness of employee benefits among workers, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Wednesday.
The EPFO enrolled around 7.50 lakh new members in October out of which a significant 58.49 per cent were in the young 18-25 age group. The net number for this dominant age group is 5.43 lakhs.
This is in consonance with the earlier trend which indicates that most individuals joining the organized workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers, indicating the increasing employment opportunities in the economy.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS