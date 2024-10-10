Epigraphists decipher 304-yr-old stone inscription in Khurda

Berhampur: Epigraphists from ‘Kalinga Epigraphical Research Society’ (KERS) have deciphered a 304-year-old stone inscription in Jatni block of Khurda district. The inscription was found engraved on a stone panel over the southern entrance into Mukhasala of Kedareswara Mahadev temple in Uparabasta village near Jatni town.

Members of KERS, including Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, Bikram Kumar Nayak, Mihir Bahinipati and Deepak Kumar Nayak have jointly deciphered this inscription having significant historical importance.

According to history researcher Deepak Kumar Nayak, the writing on the inscription is in Odia script and language. Four lines are found in the inscription out of which a few characters in the fourth line remain under colour plastering and are unreadable.

Bishnu Mohana Adhikari, an epigraphist and member of KERS, suggests that the kings mentioned in the inscription belonged to the Bhoi dynasty of Khurda. Historian Kedarnath Mahapatra had given details on the ‘anka’ year used by these Kings.

From his work ‘Khurda Itihasa,’ it is known that the 5th ‘anka’ of King Harekrushna Deva fell in the year 1718 CE & 3rd ‘anka’ of King Gopinath Deva corresponds to the year 1720 CE. So it can be said that the temple of Kedareswara is 306 years old whereas the Mukhasala was built two years later. “From this inscription, the structure and usage of Odia language 300 years back is known to us,” said Adhikari.

As per the inscription, Kedareswara Mahadev temple of Uparabasta village was constructed by Madhusudana Samantarai in the 5th regnal year of Harekrushna Deva. The Mukhasala of the temple was constructed by Madhu Harichandana in the 3rd regnal year of Gopinath Deva, said Nayak.

“We have deciphered the writings. 1st Line - Shree kedaraswara debanka deula harekrushna deba; 2nd Line - anka pancha anke bipra madhusodana santara gadhaile; 3rd Line - Sree Gopinatha debanka teeni anke madhuharichine and 4th Line - deula mukhasalini gadhi_ka,” said Bishnu.