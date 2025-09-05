Every city in Uttar Pradesh to become Smart by 2047, and five world-class cities to be developed

Lucknow, September 5

Making Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit India @2047” a mission, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set Uttar Pradesh on the path of becoming a fully Viksit state by 2047. A comprehensive roadmap is being prepared across sectors, with a special focus on creating a new model of urban development. At the core of this vision is the plan to develop five international-level smart cities within the next 22 years—cities that will redefine Uttar Pradesh’s identity in terms of investment, connectivity, and quality of life on the global stage.

The ‘Viksit UP @2047’ vision document outlines an ambitious plan to transform every city into a smart city. The goal is to ensure that every citizen has access to clean drinking water, 24-hour electricity, pucca houses, modern public transport, and a metro, as well as light metro services. Among the key resolutions is the creation of five world-class smart cities that will rival global benchmarks in infrastructure, investment opportunities, and standard of living.

Special priority is being given to modernizing sewerage and waste management systems. The government aims to establish scientifically advanced sewage treatment in all cities for the effective disposal of wastewater. Alongside, a robust solid waste management mechanism is being developed to ensure systematic collection, recycling, and safe disposal. These initiatives will not only make cities cleaner and healthier but also guarantee environmental sustainability and safeguard public health.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized that urban development is not merely about constructing infrastructure, but about enhancing the quality of life for citizens. Carrying forward the vision of Prime Minister Modi, he affirmed that Uttar Pradesh will not only emerge as India’s most developed state by 2047 but will also stand out as a global model of sustainable and inclusive urbanization.

Over the last eight years, urban development in Uttar Pradesh has gained unprecedented momentum. A total of 117 new urban local bodies have been created and 123 expanded. Under the Smart City Mission, 17 district headquarters have been upgraded with modern facilities. The formation of the State Capital Region—integrating Lucknow with five neighboring districts—has set a new benchmark in planned development. The Aspirational City Scheme is bringing 100 fast-growing cities into the mainstream of progress, while the Mukhyamantri Nagar Srijan Yojana has led to the construction of 2,534 km of roads and 342 km of drains across 240 urban bodies. Special attention has also been directed toward historically neglected regions like Purvanchal and Bundelkhand.

It is worth noting that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh’s urban system was plagued by weak infrastructure, haphazard expansion, inadequate basic amenities, and budgetary constraints that hindered planned growth.

However, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, transformative steps over the past eight years have completely changed this scenario, laying the foundation for a developed and future-ready Uttar Pradesh.