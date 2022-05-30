Everybody should protect temples : Subramanian Swamy

Puri: "It is everybody's responsibility to protect our temples, shrines and heritage monuments", said senior BJP leader and MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday while on a visit here.

He will speak with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik regarding the heritage corridor issue in Puri. Speaking to the media after a meeting with Puri Govardhan Peet Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, the MP said he was aware of the controversy surrounding the heritage corridor.

"Biju Babu is a close friend", he said. "I have good relations with Naveen. I will take up the issue and speak with Naveen," he said.

The BJP leader stated that he was here to extend an invitation to Shankaracharya to visit Kerala. His meeting with the Shankaracharya holds significance in the wake of the latter's criticism of the Odisha government on the heritage corridor issue two days back, the second time in a week.

The Shankaracharya had also said that the Prime Minister and the Odisha Chief Minister should pay attention to the fact that Puri is being distorted in the name of development.

He had clarified that he was not against development, but did not support the complete destruction of the pilgrim sites. "An administration can only extend cooperation in affairs related to religious places, but can't take and execute decisions," he had added.