Ex-AIADMK leader Maitreyan joins DMK after multiple political shifts

Former AIADMK Rajya Sabha member V. Maitreyan on Wednesday joined the ruling DMK, marking yet another turning point in his long political journey.

Maitreyan met Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin at the party headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam', where he was inducted into the party.

Once a prominent AIADMK face in the Rajya Sabha and a close confidant of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Maitreyan had been sidelined in the party following her death in December 2016.

The internal power struggle that ensued saw him align with O. Panneerselvam during the factional split, which eventually led to his expulsion by then general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on charges of anti-party activities.

Following his removal, Maitreyan returned to his parent party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in 2023. However, his second stint with the BJP failed to bring him any significant political role.

Frustrated over the lack of opportunities, he resigned from the BJP within a year and sought to rejoin the AIADMK in 2024, writing to Palaniswami to facilitate his return. While he was taken back into the AIADMK fold, Maitreyan still found himself on the political sidelines, with no prominent position or influence.

Maitreyan’s move to the DMK is being viewed as both a strategic shift and a sign of changing political loyalties ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

His political career has seen him serve three terms in the Rajya Sabha under the AIADMK banner, a tenure made possible by his close rapport with Jayalalithaa.

His entry into the DMK could potentially bolster the party’s political outreach, given his experience in parliamentary politics and his connections within Tamil Nadu’s political circles.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, the DMK leaders welcomed Maitreyan, expressing confidence that his experience would contribute to the party’s ongoing governance and electoral strategies.

While Maitreyan refrained from making sharp remarks about his former parties, his decision to join the DMK signals his search for a platform that offers both political relevance and an active role in shaping policy.

Political observers note that his defection could also be seen as a setback for the AIADMK, which has been facing internal rifts and defections in recent years, as leaders recalibrate their positions in the state’s shifting political landscape.