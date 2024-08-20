Ex-Army Chief dies in Chennai

Chennai: Former Chief of Army Staff General Sundararajan Padmanabhan, affectionately known as “Paddy” in army circles, passed away in Chennai due to old age, a source close to him said on Monday.

He was 83. He served as the Chief of Army Staff from September 30, 2000 to 31 December 31, 2002. He commanded an Independent Artillery Brigade and a Mountain Brigade before attending the prestigious NDC course at Delhi. He was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) for his services as the 15 Corps Commander.

