Ex-BJD MLA Bikram arrested in Pitabas murder case

Berhampur: Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested former Berhampur MLA and BJD’s Ganjam district unit president Bikram Panda in the sensational murder of BJP leader and advocate Pitabas Panda. Police have so far arrested 12 persons in the case.

The murder was the result of a well-organised criminal conspiracy involving multiple layers of planning, hired shooters and financial dealings of Rs 50 lakh, said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M at a press conference.

Bikram Kumar Panda and former mayor Siba Shankar Das alias Pintu were the main conspirators behind the killing, allegedly motivated by political, personal and financial reasons. The other 10 accused are Chintu Pradhan, Sisupal Kumar Paswan, Kundan Kumar, Bipin Swain, Simanchal Nayak, Jogendra Raut, Malaya Kumar Bisoyi, Madan Mohan Dalai, Rajendra Kumar Sahu and Kalu Charan Bhuyan. All the accused were forwarded to the court on Wednesday.

Pitabas was shot at near his house while returning from office on October 6 at 10.01 pm. He was declared dead at MKCG.

The SP said the plan to kill Pitabas was hatched on September 14. During investigation, it was found that four persons had done recce of Pitabas Panda’s routes in Berhampur from September 10 to September 14. They were identified as Sisupal Kumar Paswan and Kundan Kumar from Bihar, Bipin Swain of Patharapunji in Hinjilicut and Simanchal Nayak of Haripriyapur in Ganjam. They were brought to Berhampur on the instructions of a criminal Uma Shankar Bisoyi and Jogendra Rout alias Jogi Rout.

All four of them stayed in the rented house of one Sunya Chandra Das at Alakapuri on the instructions of Malaya Bisoyi. Malaya Bisoyi had informed Sunya Chandra Das that the four persons were staying in his house for some hospital related work. The four persons stayed at Sunya’s house from September 10 to September 14 and during that time, Uma Bisoyi met them along with Jogi Rout and provided all logistics like bikes, food and other expenditures. On September 12, the four persons along with Jogi Rout conducted the recce of the office chamber of Pitabas Panda. Uma Bisoyi gave 2 guns for murdering Pitabas for an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The murder was planned on September 14.

However, Sisupal Paswan’s wife, who was pregnant, had an abortion suddenly and though they had agreed for the murder and planned everything, they decided to leave for Bihar immediately without committing the murder as per their plan, the SP said.

Uma Bisoyi and Jogi Rout then made another plan based on the instructions of Malaya Bisoyi. Uma Bisoyi convinced two persons from his village Banthapalli to commit the murder. They were Kurupatti Bhuyan and Chintu Pradhan. Kurupatti Bhuyan from his village and Chintu Pradhan came from Bangalore. Once they reached Berhampur, both Kurupatti Bhuyan and Chintu Pradhan stayed in a bachelor’s accommodation from September 29 arranged by Jogi Rout and Uma Bisoyi.

Jogi Rout along with Chintu Pradhan and Kurupatti Bhuyan did the recce again. They saw the office of Pitabas, his movements and his house. On the day of murder, Jogi Rout took Kurupatti Bhuyan and Chintu Pradhan to Alakapuri and gave them a bike with fake number plate and two pistols. Chintu Pradhan rode the bike and Kurupatti Bhuyan was pillion rider. They reached the square near the house of Pitabas Panda and waited. At 10.01 pm, when Pitabas reached the location, Kurupatti Bhuyan got down from the bike and stood near the bike. He stopped Pitabas Panda and asked “Pitabas Panda Sir, Namaskar”. When Pitabas responded “Who are you”, the killer confirmed his identity and fired at him using one of the pistols, the SP said.

After firing the shot, Kurupatti Bhuyan sat on the bike and Chintu Pradhan rode pillion. They crossed Mausima Mandir, Lochapa and reached Sitalapalli village where both changed their clothes and threw their wearing apparels used in the crime including helmet and buried the guns.

During investigation, all these articles were recovered, the SP said. After the incident, Kurupatti Bhuyan and Chintu Pradhan rode the bike and reached NH. They then left the bike at a tea shop near Rameswar Chhak at NH 16 and took a bus to Bhubaneswar.

From Bhubaneswar, they went to Puri and stayed in a lodge. From Puri, Kurupatti Bhuyan went to Koraput-Jeypore, where one Sunil Hota of Jeypore gave both Uma Bisoyi and Kurupatti Bhuyan shelter in his farm house despite knowing that both were involved in the murder. Sunil Hota hid both the accused persons and during their four-day stay. Malaya Bisoyi and Madan Dalei repeatedly communicated with Sunil Hota enquiring about the welfare of both the accused persons.

Sunil Hota is a close associate of Bikram Panda. Both Sunil Hota and Bikram Panda knew each other since their college days. Sunil Hota regularly attended all party meetings and rallies of Bikram Panda. Malaya Bisoyi and Madan Dalei, who are advocates, are close associates of Bikram Panda.

The total deal amount was Rs 50 lakh, out of which Rs 10 lakh was paid in advance to the shooters. The deal money was handled by Uma Bisoyi.

Police have found clear evidence of criminal conspiracy against Bikram Panda and Pintu, said the SP. Kurupatti Bhuyan and Uma Bisoyi are still at large.

An election petition was filed in the Orissa High Court by Pintu through a proxy Manoj Panda, his employee. The hearing, advocate fee and other logistics were managed by Bikram Panda through his associates Madan Dalei and others. While this election petition is in the advanced stage of hearing, both Pintu and Bikram Panda believed that the election of the Berhampur MLA will be nullified. In such a scenario, Bikram Panda was hoping to get the MLA ticket with Pintu supporting his candidature. In return, Bikram Panda would have supported Pintu in the upcoming Mayor election.

Pintu has 38 criminal cases against him. He was in jail for around four years. He was in regular touch with Bikram Panda after he was released on bail.

Bikram and Pitabas were close friends since their college days. However, in 2018, when Bikram switched party, Pitabas Panda didn’t join him and their differences started. Pitabas frequently criticised Bikram citing his actions and misdeeds. In 2013, Pitabas secured the highest number of votes during the Odisha State Bar Council election. However, Bikram used his influence in Pitabas not getting the coveted Vice-Chairperson post. Since then, their enmity increased.

Also, Bikram suffered multiple financial losses in many of his businesses which he believed was due to Pitabas using his influence.

Both Bikram and Pintu believed that as long as Pitabas was alive, their future will be bleak. So they conspired together, engaged Malaya Bisoyi and Madan Dalei and who in turn hired the killers, the SP said.