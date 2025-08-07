Ex BJP Maha spokesperson Arati appointed as HC Judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court’s collegium recently recommended the name of Arati Sathe, an advocate and former spokesperson of BJP Maharashtra to be appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court. Along with her, the collegium also recommended the names of two other advocates, Ajit Kadethan-kar and Sushil Ghodeswar, as judges of the high court on July 28.

Sathe is daughter of Arun Sathe, a senior advocate on taxation. Her mother Kranti Sathe is a popular family court lawyer. Her father contested on the BJP ticket from Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat and lost to Sunil Dutt of Congress in 1989. Arati Sathe was a BJP’s spokesperson in Mumbai but resigned from the party in January 2024. In her late 40s now, she is an expert on taxation law. Her appointment kicked up a political row in Maharashtra.