Live
- Jharkhand Congress holds condolence meet, pays tributes to Shibu Soren
- ED recovered Rs 23,000 cr laundered money, distributed it to victims: SG to Supreme Court
- Prohibitory order imposed in Tripura’s Bishramganj
- DNA test to establish paternity of teen rape survivor’s baby
- ‘Ganga at your doorstep to clean your feet’ remark by UP minister sparks row
- Hyderabad’s Havya shines in National Finn swimming C’ship
- Asian Surfing C’ships: India’s Harish, Tayin enter third round
- Four Indians enter U-22 Asian Boxing C’ships finals
- Probably Root should be Man of the Series: Brook
- Facing Siraj is always a challenge for batters: Moeen Ali
Ex BJP Maha spokesperson Arati appointed as HC Judge
New Delhi: The Supreme Court’s collegium recently recommended the name of Arati Sathe, an advocate and former spokesperson of BJP Maharashtra to be...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court’s collegium recently recommended the name of Arati Sathe, an advocate and former spokesperson of BJP Maharashtra to be appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court. Along with her, the collegium also recommended the names of two other advocates, Ajit Kadethan-kar and Sushil Ghodeswar, as judges of the high court on July 28.
Sathe is daughter of Arun Sathe, a senior advocate on taxation. Her mother Kranti Sathe is a popular family court lawyer. Her father contested on the BJP ticket from Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat and lost to Sunil Dutt of Congress in 1989. Arati Sathe was a BJP’s spokesperson in Mumbai but resigned from the party in January 2024. In her late 40s now, she is an expert on taxation law. Her appointment kicked up a political row in Maharashtra.