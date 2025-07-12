Ex CJIs Khehar, Chandrachud appear before ONOE panel

Former chief justices of India, J S Khehar and D Y Chandrachud, are interacting on Friday with the parliamentary committee scrutinising the simultaneous election bill as it held its eighth sitting.

Sources said both jurists are of the view that the concept of ‘one nation one election’ is not violative of the basic structure of the Constitution but have questioned the extent of power vested with the Election Commission in the proposed law. They have also made certain suggestions while throwing light on the journey of parliamentary system of democracy in the country.

The Joint Committee of Parliament headed by BJP MP P P Chaudhary has been speaking to jurists and legal experts as it prepares its recommendation on the bill. Two other former chief justices of India, U U Lalit and Ranjan Gogoi, have appeared before the committee in past.

While both of them did not question the constitutionality of simultaneous elections, they have questioned some aspects of the bill and offered suggestions.