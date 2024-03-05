Ex-CM Shivraj Chouhan turns 65-yr old, politicians extend wishes

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan turned 65 years old on Tuesday.

Born on March 5, 1959 to Prem Singh Chouhan and Sundar Bai in Jait village of Sehore district, Chouhan is a graduate in Philosophy. He started his political journey from his college days in Bhopal.

Politicians from across the political parties wished him a happy birthday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was the Higher Education Minister in Chouhan’s last cabinet, visited his residence to extend warm wishes to the former Chief Minister.

“Hearty congratulations to respected brother, former Chief Minister Chouhan Shivraj ji on his birthday. May the blessings of Baba Shri Mahakal ji always remain with you. May your resolutions for public welfare and progress be fulfilled. I wish you good health and long life,” the Chief Minister wrote on social media.

Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and several other BJP leaders also shared their warm wishes to Chouhan.

“Happy birthday to former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. I pray to God for your long life and healthy life,” Kamal Nath wrote on social media.

Chouhan said: “64 years of my life have completed today. My entire life has been devoted to serving the people and I will continue to do so. I am thankful to the god who made me serve the people. Serving the people is the real meaning of life and it is my aim also.”

After serving as Chief Minister for over 17 years (except for a brief period), Chouhan was replaced by Mohan Yadav as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He is set to return to the Centre, as he will contest Lok Sabha elections from Vidihsa constituency.

He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh in 1972 at the age of 13 and still is known for his proximity to its top leaders. He is known for his schemes and measures in fighting the elimination of female feticide.

He was elected as a member of Parliament in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004.