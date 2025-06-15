Ex-CM Vijay Rupani’s identity confirmed at crash site, body to be taken to Rajkot

Three days after the catastrophic plane crash, the body of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has been identified at the plane crash site after DNA testing.

A large team of forensic experts have been working around the clock to identify the bodies by matching the DNA of the deceased with samples collected from their relatives.

The confirmation of Vijay Rupani’s identification was announced by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi while speaking to the media this morning.

The last rites of Vijay Rupani will be done in Rajkot, where his family will decide on the cremation procedure.

Rishikesh Patel, Gujarat Health Minister, speaking to IANS, said the state government will facilitate all the arrangements after the family decides on the funeral proceedings.

“Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited late Vijaybhai Rupani ji’s residence today and told the family members that his DNA has been confirmed. His family will take call on last rites and final stage preparations for cremation. After consultation with them, all arrangements will be done,” he said.

Reenaben Patel, a legislator, also confirmed that Vijay Rupani’s body will be taken to Rajkot, where a lot of well-wishers and supporters of the former CM have been waiting to pay their tributes and bid a final goodbye.

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was onboard the ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI171 from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, that crashed minutes after take-off, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. Only one passenger had a miraculous escape from the flight, while all others were killed.

Former CM was flying to London to meet his wife and daughter.

Notably, the DNA-matching is a complex medical and legal process and involves layers of verification. It’s only after an elaborate set of tests and confirmation of DNA samples, families are called up and asked to collect the bodies of their loved ones. In some cases, the analysis is repeated due to insufficient DNA material. The identification process takes up to 72 hours, depending on the condition of the remains.