Ex-hockey technical director honoured

Ex-hockey technical director honoured
Jharsuguda: The Jharsuguda Hockey Association has honoured former national hockey team director and present technical director David John, a renowned sports personality from Australia and a dynamic leader who helped India reach a prestigious place both at Asia and world level.

He was accompanied by Scanil Victor Minch, a member of men's hockey, and Lilima Minch, a member of women's hockey, as well as Devi Prakash Das of the Directorate of Yubaseba. All of them were on way to Rourkela from Bhubaneswar.

Under the leadership of Jeeban Mohanty, vice-president, Odisha Hockey Association, members of the Jharsuguda District Hockey Association Prajwal Patel and others, offered bouquet and magazines to guests at VSS Airport, Jharsuguda.

