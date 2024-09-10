Ex-Home Minister's Kashmir Fear Sparks Political Debate On Article 370 Impact

At the launch of his memoir "Five Decades of Politics" in Delhi, former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde made a startling revelation about his apprehension while visiting Kashmir during his tenure from 2012 to 2014. This admission has sparked a political debate, with the BJP seizing the opportunity to highlight the perceived improvements in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

Shinde recounted an anecdote where he received advice to visit Lal Chowk and Dal Lake in Srinagar, which garnered him publicity for appearing fearless. However, he confessed to feeling scared during these visits, a sentiment he kept private until now.

The BJP swiftly responded to Shinde's remarks. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav contrasted the Congress era with the current situation under PM Modi's leadership, citing increased tourist numbers in Jammu and Kashmir. He attributed this positive change to the abrogation of Article 370, claiming it has strengthened democracy and diminished the influence of "corrupt political dynastic families."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla further emphasized the change by referencing Rahul Gandhi's recent comfortable visit to Kashmir during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He criticized the Congress and National Conference for allegedly wanting to revert to "days of terror."

The BJP government has consistently credited the abrogation of Article 370 for reducing militancy in the region. However, opposition parties like Congress and National Conference view the decision as a betrayal of Kashmiri people and have vowed to restore the special status if given the opportunity.

This political exchange highlights the ongoing debate about the effects of Article 370's revocation on Kashmir's security, democracy, and development, with both sides presenting contrasting narratives as the region prepares for upcoming Assembly elections.