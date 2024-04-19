Ex-MP CM Kamal Nath, son Nakul Nath cast votes in Chhindwara

Bhopal: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath along with his son, incumbent MP Nakul Nath, and other family members cast their votes in Chhindwara on Friday.

Nakul Nath is seeking re-election from Chhindwara -- one of the largest (area-wise) and a tribal-populated Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress veteran Kamal Nath represented Chhindwara nine times and his son won the election in 2019.

In this election, Chhindwara is witnessing a high-voltage contest between two national parties -- the BJP and Congress.

Determined to wrest Chhindwara from the Congress, the BJP has been campaigning aggressively. Several of Kamal Nath's aides have joined the BJP.

The BJP has fielded Vivek Banti Sahu against Congress' Nakul Nath. Before this, Sahu had also contested the Assembly election against Kamal Nath and had lost in November last year.

Voting in six Lok Sabha seats -- Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sidhi, Shahdol and Balaghat -- began at 7 a.m.

Two seats -- Mandla and Shahdol -- are reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST). Balaghat is also a Maoist-hit constituency in the state.