Ex-NITI Aayog staffer dies in London mishap

Ex-NITI Aayog staffer dies in London mishap
Chesitha Kochhar was hit by a garbage truck and the driver is helping the cops with their probe, says police

London: A 33-year-old Indian student was run over by a truck while cycling back to her London home last week. Cheistha Kochhar, who had earlier worked with the public policy think-thank NITI Aayog, was pursuing her PhD at the London School of Economics. Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, shared the news of her death in an online post.

Kochhar was hit by a garbage truck.. Her husband, Prashant, was ahead of her when the accident occurred and rushed to her rescue. She died on the spot.

Her father Lt Gen SP Kochhar (retired), who is in London to collect her body, shared a link on LinkedIn to post testimonials and memories with her.

"I am still in London trying to collect the remains of my daughter, Cheistha Kochhar. She was run over by a truck on 19 Mar while cycling back from LSE, where she was doing her PhD. It has devasted us and her large circle of friends," he wrote.

