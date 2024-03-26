Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Ex-NITI Aayog staffer dies in London mishap
Chesitha Kochhar was hit by a garbage truck and the driver is helping the cops with their probe, says police
London: A 33-year-old Indian student was run over by a truck while cycling back to her London home last week. Cheistha Kochhar, who had earlier worked with the public policy think-thank NITI Aayog, was pursuing her PhD at the London School of Economics. Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, shared the news of her death in an online post.
Kochhar was hit by a garbage truck.. Her husband, Prashant, was ahead of her when the accident occurred and rushed to her rescue. She died on the spot.
Her father Lt Gen SP Kochhar (retired), who is in London to collect her body, shared a link on LinkedIn to post testimonials and memories with her.
"I am still in London trying to collect the remains of my daughter, Cheistha Kochhar. She was run over by a truck on 19 Mar while cycling back from LSE, where she was doing her PhD. It has devasted us and her large circle of friends," he wrote.