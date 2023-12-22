  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Ex-UP minister gets 3-yr jail term in corruption case

Ex-UP minister gets 3-yr jail term in corruption case
x
Highlights

Former Uttar Pradesh education Minister Rakesh Dhar Tripathi has been convicted in a corruption case and has been sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Prayagraj: Former Uttar Pradesh education Minister Rakesh Dhar Tripathi has been convicted in a corruption case and has been sentenced to three years imprisonment.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

The former education minister during the BSP regime has been convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

The special MP-MLA court here gave its verdict on Friday.

The court has also directed to detain Tripathi and send him to jail.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X