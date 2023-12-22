Ex-UP minister gets 3-yr jail term in corruption case

Prayagraj: Former Uttar Pradesh education Minister Rakesh Dhar Tripathi has been convicted in a corruption case and has been sentenced to three years imprisonment.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

The former education minister during the BSP regime has been convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

The special MP-MLA court here gave its verdict on Friday.

The court has also directed to detain Tripathi and send him to jail.