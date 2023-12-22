Live
- Electrical sub-engineer caught taking bribe
- Ban on Apple Watch Disrupts Repairs for Several Models
- Telangana Deputy CM leads protest against suspension of Oppn MPs
- Renowned lyricist Sivashakti Dutta releases ‘Premaku Jai’ teaser
- Delhi Police nab 19-yr-old suspect on the run in murder case
- Scholarships For Students
- Workshop on 'Transforming to the Changing World' held
- AP High Court post Naidu's bail plea in IRR case to tomorrow
- Over 35K lose jobs at Indian startups, job cuts to continue in 2024
- NewsClick row: Court reserves order on Delhi Police's plea seeking more time for probe
Ex-UP minister gets 3-yr jail term in corruption case
Former Uttar Pradesh education Minister Rakesh Dhar Tripathi has been convicted in a corruption case and has been sentenced to three years imprisonment.
Prayagraj: Former Uttar Pradesh education Minister Rakesh Dhar Tripathi has been convicted in a corruption case and has been sentenced to three years imprisonment.
The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh.
The former education minister during the BSP regime has been convicted in a disproportionate assets case.
The special MP-MLA court here gave its verdict on Friday.
The court has also directed to detain Tripathi and send him to jail.
