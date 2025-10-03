Ex-US Official Comments on Rahul Gandhi’s Call to Prioritize Indian Values

Rahul Gandhi latest news: Colombian-based Raymond Vickery, former senior ex US official on Rahul Gandhi, reacting to Gandhi’s statement, said that India’s leaders from across the political spectrum must safeguard and promote the Rahul Gandhi Indian values and national interest.

In an interview to IANS, Vickery said that the bipartisan support Indian values in politics and the US is now in tatters.

“I would hope that leaders from across India’s political spectrum will speak out in favour of Indian values and put the country’s interests first. In the United States we used to project our values to the world, and both Republicans and Democrats were solidly behind them. No longer in the US and it appears not any more in India either. That is too bad,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi remarks 2025 that leaders of political parties should look at the broader view when it comes to their national interests.

“I would very much like to see that kind of broader view being articulated by all the parties. I hope that India can move in that direction. Whether in opposition or in government, that should be the orientation they take. I would like to see that orientation take place,” Vickery said.

In a virtual address to the EIA University in Envigado, Colombia, Gandhi addressed a full house of students and said that India’s strength is in its diversity in terms of its different religions, languages and cultural traditions and its only system to embrace this diversity is democracy.

He said that India’s democratic model is currently under “biggest attack.” “India is a decentralised and complex country and very different from China. Our system is one where authoritarianism cannot work and if you go against our people, you will ultimately lose,” Gandhi said.